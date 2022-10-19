Bridge behind Bedford Girls School closed due to safety fears

Royal Engineers Bridge – the steel pedestrian footbridge over the River Great Ouse behind Bedford Girls School – has been closed due to safety concerns.

During an inspection, Bedford Borough Council found structural problems with the decking – and as a result, have closed the bridge in the interest of public safety.

Royal Engineers Bridge in Bedford

Councillor Charles Royden, portfolio holder for environment, said: “Following an inspection by some of our officers, we need to close the Royal Engineers Bridge located between The Embankment and Cardington Road.

“A diversion route is currently in place and we are organising repairs. We expect there to be some lead-in time before works can be completed and will keep residents updated with progress.”