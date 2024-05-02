Bedford's Brewhouse & Kitchen. Picture: Fleurets

The Brewhouse & Kitchen in Bedford High Street has been sold to Amber Taverns, it has today confirmed.

Last week, Bedford Today revealed that the popular watering hole had suddenly shut its doors – and that it was understood that sports pub company Amber Taverns was set to take it on.

Leisure property specialists Fleurets has now confirmed the handover.

Elysia Wilson-Gunn, divisional director of Fleurets, said: “We are delighted to have successfully assisted Brewhouse & Kitchen in securing a sale and wish Amber Taverns the best of luck with their new location.”

Simon Bunn, managing director of Brewhouse & Kitchen commented, “I'd like to thank Elysia Wilson-Gunn from Fleurets for helping us find a new owner for our site in Bedford. With the local market changing in many town centres, this location will be very successful for Amber Taverns as it was for B&K.”.

The pub had placed an announcement in its window announcing its sudden closure, saying: “It's with regret to announce our last day of trading will be Monday 22nd April. We'd like to take this opportunity to thank you for your loyalty and custom over the years.”