The skies above Ampthill will once again be lit up this Bonfire Night as the town’s spectacular fireworks display returns after a three-year break.

Organisers of Ampthill Fireworks have announced the display will take place on Friday, November 4 – with Utilita Energy lined up as the main sponsor.

The sponsorship secured with Utilita – a major energy company created to help people use less energy – means ticket prices for the popular event at Ampthill Great Park will remain affordable during the cost of living crisis.

A pledge has also been made to donate at least 25 per cent of profits to local food banks in and around Bedfordshire via Utilita’s charitable arm, Utilita Giving. There will also be additional Utilita donation buckets on the night for charities tackling food and fuel poverty.

Utilita Energy chief marketing officer Jem Maidment said: “There is a huge cost of living crisis at the moment and so to ensure profits are allocated to the most vulnerable in society was a hugely important factor for us – as was the commitment to pegging back prices. Every penny really does count.”

Ampthill Fireworks committee chair Richard Benson added: “We know how much everyone has missed this event and it’s great to finally be back!

“We are working hard to make it the best yet but thanks to Utilita’s kind sponsorship, we will be able to put on a brilliant display that is affordable and great value. We also continue to be incredibly grateful to several local businesses who support our event too.

“What makes Ampthill Fireworks so special is that once our costs have been covered, any profits made are donated to local charities. Now, more than ever, they need our support and we are pleased to be working with Utilita this year to donate 25 per cent of profits to local food banks.”

Local popular covers band, The Numbers, will headline the pre-show entertainment, included in the price.

Early bird tickets can now be purchased on Eventbrite. Find out more on Ampthill Fireworks’ Facebook page.

