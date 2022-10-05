Electric buses 'completely impractical' for Bedford says councillor

Electric buses for Bedford borough are “impractical” and it is far better to encourage more people to use the current ones, a senior councillor has said.

During a discussion on diesel fumes from buses during the Climate Change Committee (Monday, October 3) the conversation moved to electric buses.

The portfolio holder for environment, highways and transport, councillor Charles Royden (LibDem, Brickhill) said: “It’s just worth noting that a third of the buses which come out of our depot are now Euro 6, which are really low emission diesel vehicles.

“It’s just not possible to replace most of those vehicles with electric.

“We need to understand that, because if you have an electric bus it’ll probably only do a little over a hundred miles and then it needs charging again.

“So they’re okay in town centres. For a community such as ours, they’re completely impractical.

“They cost three times the money, they go less than a third of the distance.

“If you want to have them you’re going to have to have three times as many buses.

“So that makes the price even more ridiculously unaffordable.

“And also you need to have three times the size of the depots to store the buses.

“We have to be realistic about what can be achieved, I think we also need to be very, very careful about assuming these electric buses don’t have an environmental impact of their own.

“They take a lot of very nasty chemicals, which are produced sometimes in unsavoury ways.

“When we spoke to the manufacturer of the buses, we found that the chassis are transferred around the world before they arrive here.

“We have to be very careful about assuming that just replacing diesel buses with electric buses is good for the environment.

“If we could just get more bus usage and get more people out of cars and onto buses, that’s the way forward.

“Spending three times the amount on the buses and pushing up fares certainly won’t be the answer.

“If we have a bus on the road, it probably takes off over 70 vehicles and that’s the way forward, to get our buses better used.