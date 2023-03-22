News you can trust since 1845
Bedford's youngest elected councillor to step down from Newnham ward

“We are excited about all the great adventures that await him. First stop: Australia”

By Clare Turner
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 12:23 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 12:23 GMT

Councillor Jake Sampson has decided not to stand again as candidate at the local elections in May.

When he was elected in 2019, he was the youngest ever elected councillor to Bedford Borough Council representing Newnham.

He said: "It has been a privilege to represent the residents of Newnham ward over the last four years.

“For a young man who has lived his whole life in Newnham, I don't think I will have a better job than this."

Mayor Dave Hodgson said: “He has worked hard for Newnham residents, including tackling speeding, improving accessibility and planting trees and bulbs. He will be missed.”

Councillor Hilde Hendrickx said: "Our Lib Dem group will miss him and the fresh ideas he brings – but we are excited about all the great adventures that await him. First stop: Australia."

