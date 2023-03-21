See yourself as a lord or lady of the manor? It could be a reality in Kempston

It dates back to 1854

If you’ve ever wanted to own a manor house, now is your chance.

Storey Homes has completely renovated a one which dates back to 1854 and is surrounded by Grade-II listed architecture.

The final apartment at The Bury is priced at £319,950

It’s converted this property, combining ancient construction with the benefits of a new-build home.

But be warned, The Bury – the centre piece of The Place in Kempston – has only one of the four unique apartments still available to buy.

A magnificent Grade-II listed wall and gates embellished with original eagle statues provide an impressive entrance to The Place.

The beautiful home boasts imposing original features including huge windows which let in streams of light.

Just look at those high ceilings

Think high ceilings and stylish kitchens and you won’t go far wrong.

Heather Holl, sales and marketing director at Storey Homes, said: “The apartments we have created are testament not only to the remarkable architecture of the Victorian era, but also the modern building materials and techniques which have been blended into the design.

"The stylish layout, exemplary specification and sustainable additions prioritise the modern buyer but equally reflect the fascinating origins of the building and place this at the heart of the homes. Our final apartment, with its mix of contemporary and historic, gives buyers one last opportunity to live at this enchanting residency.”

The remaining two-bedroom apartment is priced at £319,950.