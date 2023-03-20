This two-bedroom cottage in Bedford is a property with potential
It needs some serious TLC
If you’re dreaming of renovating a cottage to your own specifications, then dream no more.
To say this two-bedroom Grade II listed semi-detached cottage is in need of some serous TLC is something of an understatement.
It needs a complete overhaul – and judging by the pictures, the bathroom looks like the only room that’s actually functioning.
Situated in West End, Elstow, the cottage has a guide price of £200,000 and is on the market with Cooper Beard Estate Agency Limited, Bedford.
Briefly, the property comprises; entrance hall, shower room, living room, dining room, kitchen, upstairs are two double bedrooms with one leading to the other. Outside is an off-road parking space and a garden.
Tempted? Let’s have a nosey…