This two bedroom semi-detached cottage is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Cooper Beard Estate Agency Limited, Bedford)

This two-bedroom cottage in Bedford is a property with potential

It needs some serious TLC

By Clare Turner
Published 20th Mar 2023, 17:24 GMT

If you’re dreaming of renovating a cottage to your own specifications, then dream no more.

To say this two-bedroom Grade II listed semi-detached cottage is in need of some serous TLC is something of an understatement.

It needs a complete overhaul – and judging by the pictures, the bathroom looks like the only room that’s actually functioning.

Situated in West End, Elstow, the cottage has a guide price of £200,000 and is on the market with Cooper Beard Estate Agency Limited, Bedford.

You can view the listing on Rightmove here

Briefly, the property comprises; entrance hall, shower room, living room, dining room, kitchen, upstairs are two double bedrooms with one leading to the other. Outside is an off-road parking space and a garden.

Tempted? Let’s have a nosey…

The dining room measures 13ft 1in by 16ft 6in while the living room measures 12ft 11in by 11ft 7in

1. Dining room

This bedroom measures 13ft 2in by 12ft 11in while the other bedroom measures 13ft 2in by 12ft 1in

2. Bedroom

The bathroom is on the ground floor

3. Bathroom

There's also storage at the property plus a shed and garden

4. Garden

