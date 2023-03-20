It needs some serious TLC

If you’re dreaming of renovating a cottage to your own specifications, then dream no more.

To say this two-bedroom Grade II listed semi-detached cottage is in need of some serous TLC is something of an understatement.

It needs a complete overhaul – and judging by the pictures, the bathroom looks like the only room that’s actually functioning.

Situated in West End, Elstow, the cottage has a guide price of £200,000 and is on the market with Cooper Beard Estate Agency Limited, Bedford.

Briefly, the property comprises; entrance hall, shower room, living room, dining room, kitchen, upstairs are two double bedrooms with one leading to the other. Outside is an off-road parking space and a garden.

Tempted? Let’s have a nosey…

1 . Dining room The dining room measures 13ft 1in by 16ft 6in while the living room measures 12ft 11in by 11ft 7in Photo: Cooper Beard Estate Agency Limited, Bedford Photo Sales

2 . Bedroom This bedroom measures 13ft 2in by 12ft 11in while the other bedroom measures 13ft 2in by 12ft 1in Photo: Cooper Beard Estate Agency Limited, Bedford Photo Sales

3 . Bathroom The bathroom is on the ground floor Photo: Cooper Beard Estate Agency Limited, Bedford Photo Sales

4 . Garden There's also storage at the property plus a shed and garden Photo: Cooper Beard Estate Agency Limited, Bedford Photo Sales