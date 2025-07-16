Bedford's St Paul’s Square to close next week for major revamp

The next phase of the work to improve Harpur Square and St Paul’s Square starts next week.

The south side of St Paul’s Square will be closed 24 hours a day from Wednesday, July 23 to Friday, August 29. The closure will be in place from the junction with the High Street to Horne Lane.

Pedestrians will have access though, although temporary walkways or short diversions may be in place.

During the closure, the diversion routes will be:

>Traffic approaching from the High Street will divert via St Mary’s Street → St John’s Street → Kingsway → Cauldwell Street → Prebend Street

>Traffic approaching from Cauldwell Street will divert either via Prebend Street (as above) or St Mary’s Street → The Embankment → Newnham Street → St Cuthbert’s Street → St Peter’s Street → Dame Alice Street → Bromham Road

Access for residents and businesses will be via River Street and Horne Lane. And all traffic will be permitted to use the Horne Lane bus lane while the road closure is in place.

Bus services will still be alighting at the stops adjacent to the Corn Exchange, but services approaching from the south will be diverted to the Bus Station via Prebend Street.

This closure is part of the ongoing public realm improvement works – and the project is funded through the Bedford Town Deal, a £22.6 million government investment aimed at revitalising Bedford town centre.

Samantha Laycock, chair of the Bedford Town Deal Board, said: “The improvements to St Paul’s Square will not only enhance the look and feel of this historic space but also support local businesses and encourage more people to spend time in the town.”

Councillor Andrea Spice, portfolio holder for economic growth, planning and prosperity, said: “We’re working to create a more welcoming and sustainable town centre. While this phase of the project involves some short-term disruption, we’re doing everything we can to minimise the impact and make sure people are kept informed throughout the works.”

