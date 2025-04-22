Bedford's Lurke Street Car Park closes for 2nd time in a month after car hits post
The multi-storey car park at Lurke Street has been forced to shut again after a driver hit the entry support post.
This is the second time this has happened after a car hit a pillar at the beginning on the month.
Surveyors are visiting today (Tuesday) to access the necessary repairs.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.