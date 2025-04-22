Bedford's Lurke Street Car Park closes for 2nd time in a month after car hits post

By Clare Turner
Published 22nd Apr 2025, 11:03 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2025, 11:07 BST
Lurke Street car park has shut again after a driver hit the entry support post (Pictures: Bedford Borough Council)Lurke Street car park has shut again after a driver hit the entry support post (Pictures: Bedford Borough Council)
The multi-storey car park at Lurke Street has been forced to shut again after a driver hit the entry support post.

This is the second time this has happened after a car hit a pillar at the beginning on the month.

Surveyors are visiting today (Tuesday) to access the necessary repairs.

