Bedford's Lurke Street Car Park forced to temporarily close after car crashes into pillar
The multi-storey car park at Lurke Street was forced to shut earlier today (Wednesday).
A car hit a pillar just before 2pm, forcing the car park to shut. It reopened half an hour later.
