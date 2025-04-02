Bedford's Lurke Street Car Park forced to temporarily close after car crashes into pillar

By Clare Turner
Published 2nd Apr 2025, 14:51 BST
Lurke Street Car Park (Picture: Bedford Borough Council)Lurke Street Car Park (Picture: Bedford Borough Council)
The multi-storey car park at Lurke Street was forced to shut earlier today (Wednesday).

A car hit a pillar just before 2pm, forcing the car park to shut. It reopened half an hour later.

