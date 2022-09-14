Bedford's Halloween Town Festival cancelled with no reason given

This year’s Halloween Festival has been suddenly cancelled, leaving music lovers upset.

The announcement was made on the festival website yesterday (Tuesday) with no reason given.

Anyone planning to go to the event – at The Great Meadow, in Renhold from October 28-30 – will have their tickets automatically refunded.

The Wombats

On its socials, organisers said although the statement referred to the Sunday show featuring The Wombats with support from Alfie Templeman – Friday and Saturday shows wouldn’t be going ahead either.

Fans took to social media to share their disappointment.

One said: “That’s a shame. This festival was epic last year. I’m sure the organisers will come back bigger & better in 2023.”

Alfie Templeman

Another said: “It was amazing last year. Be a shame if it never runs again.”

While others weren’t all that shocked by the news.

One person said: “Not surprised. Bands are really struggling right now. Ticket sales are down due to the cost-of-living crisis and costs for bands to tour have pretty much doubled. The music industry is in crisis.”

While another added: “Haven’t seen any promotion for any of the nights all year whereas last year it was popping up all over the place haven’t seen one ad for any of the nights that could be something to do with it.”

Last year, Craig David, Andy C and the Levellers played the three-day festival which attracted 15,000 people.