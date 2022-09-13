An estate agent from Bedford is tackling the London Marathon for the first time to raise money for the Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice.

Michael Fry – who owns Fry Estate Agents in Castle Lane – says the care his grandad, John Cullinane, and the family received from the Moggerhanger hospice 20 years ago is his key inspiration.

The 41-year-old said: “I approached Sue Ryder for a running place at the London Marathon because my grandad was so well cared for at the local hospice. I was in my early 20s at the time he died and it’s not something you are necessarily used to dealing with at that age.

Michael Fry is taking on this year's London Marathon for Sue Ryder St John's Hospice

“Twenty years on though and I still have memories of how well looked after he was there and equally of the support they offered – not only to my grandad, but to my nan, and my family. The staff were fantastic and we could not thank them enough.”

This is the first time Michael will have tackled a marathon for charity but he’s keen to give it a go.

He said: “I’ve been to London to see the marathon in action a couple of times as my cousin, my auntie and best mate have all run it – the whole day is just inspiring and a great event.

"My brother-in-law is running this year too, to raise money for Bedford Hospital.”

Michael is already busy training for October. He said: “I am trying to do as many miles as possible by heading out early in the morning at 5.30am, but I am enjoying it.

"My longest run is 18.5 miles so far. I just want to raise as much money as possible for the hospice, that’s what it’s all about.”

He hopes to raise £3,000 for Sue Ryder and to help boost his funds, has already hosted a charity quiz in June.

Michael, his wife and Fry team have also helped spruce up the garden at the hospice.