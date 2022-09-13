Bedford therapy dog deserves a round of a-paws after scooping national award

A Labradoodle therapy dog and his owner have won a national award celebrating their bond with humans.

Gillian Thompson, from Oakley, and her trusted pooch Polo won the judge’s hearts at the Woof and Well Award – launched by pet food company Vet’s Kitchen.

Gillian adopted 13-year-old Polo in 2011 when he was only 20 months old. However, it soon became apparent this pup had something special and could become fur-ever friends with just about anyone.

Gillian Thompson and Polo

The 65-year-old said: “Polo was an unsettled little boy when he arrived, but with time, patience, training and teamwork we were able to address his insecurities.

“Very quickly, I realised Polo had some amazing qualities. He showed great empathy towards humans, particularly when they were in distress. I felt I needed to utilise these qualities.”

Both Polo and Gillian were then assessed by Pets As Therapy and Polo passed his assessment as a therapy dog with flying colours.

Polo

Polo was then qualified to go into schools, hospitals and nursing homes to provide comfort and support. His real strength, however, was supporting children.

And as Gillian works as a teaching assistant at Bedford Girls School, Polo was soon working as a therapy dog there.

His presence in the school has been invaluable for the children’s mental health, says Gillian, and he’s quick to pick up on signs of anxiety.

Recalling just one of the many times Polo has come to the rescue, Gillian said: “There was a little girl who was about to take her piano exam. Thirty minutes before her exam, her nerves had got the better of her and she became very distressed, refusing to take her exam.

"Her teacher brought her down for ‘Polo time’ and after 15 minutes of cuddles, talking through her worries, she calmed down and was smiling again.”

Amazingly, the pupil then took her exam and gained a distinction.