Step back in time with this £1m fab 60s Bedford house
A retro lovers dream
By Clare Turner
Monday, 12th September 2022, 5:25 pm
OMG, this place gives me the feels.
The 1960s wow house – in Green Lane, Renhold – boasts original features and immaculate retro interiors.
Formerly a small bungalow, it’s now become a groovy six-bed pad with oodles of space.
There’s a swinging retro kitchen, a heated pool – complete with wave machine and sauna (far out) – a fabulous egg-shaped bath, a dream dressing room and even wood panelling in the sixth bedroom.
The outta sight house is on the market with James Kendall, Bedford, for a cool £1 million – here’s the listing on Rightmove
Take a look around… you’ll have a blast.
