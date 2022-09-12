Step back in time with this £1m fab 60s Bedford house

OMG, this place gives me the feels.

The 1960s wow house – in Green Lane, Renhold – boasts original features and immaculate retro interiors.

Formerly a small bungalow, it’s now become a groovy six-bed pad with oodles of space.

There’s a swinging retro kitchen, a heated pool – complete with wave machine and sauna (far out) – a fabulous egg-shaped bath, a dream dressing room and even wood panelling in the sixth bedroom.

The outta sight house is on the market with James Kendall, Bedford, for a cool £1 million – here’s the listing on Rightmove

Take a look around… you’ll have a blast.

