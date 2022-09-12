News you can trust since 1845
Step back in time with this £1m fab 60s Bedford house

A retro lovers dream

By Clare Turner
Monday, 12th September 2022, 5:25 pm

OMG, this place gives me the feels.

The 1960s wow house – in Green Lane, Renhold – boasts original features and immaculate retro interiors.

Formerly a small bungalow, it’s now become a groovy six-bed pad with oodles of space.

There’s a swinging retro kitchen, a heated pool – complete with wave machine and sauna (far out) – a fabulous egg-shaped bath, a dream dressing room and even wood panelling in the sixth bedroom.

The outta sight house is on the market with James Kendall, Bedford, for a cool £1 million – here’s the listing on Rightmove

Take a look around… you’ll have a blast.

1. The back of the house

Complete with swimming pool

Photo: James Kendall, Bedford

2. Kitchen/breakfast room

The sleek and extensively fitted Poggenpohl kitchen has an array of provisions whatever the menu

Photo: James Kendall, Bedford

3. Kitchen/breakfast room

This room measures 23ft 8in by 19ft 1in and boasts loads of worktop space, an Aga range, indoor barbeque, deep fryer, electric oven and both electric and gas hobs

Photo: James Kendall, Bedford

4. Dining room

This room measures 20ft 3in by 14ft 4in and features a full wall of sliding doors on to the garden

Photo: James Kendall, Bedford

