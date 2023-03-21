News you can trust since 1845
Bedford’s East West Rail route to be discussed at public meeting this Saturday

Mohammad Yasin MP will be guest speaker

By Clare Turner
Published 21st Mar 2023, 12:46 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 12:46 GMT

The public are being invited to attend this Saturday’s (March 25) meeting about Bedford’s East West Rail route.

It’s being held by the English Regional Transport Association (ERTA) and MP Mohammad Yasin will be guest speaker.

As Bedford Today revealed last year, East West Rail (EWR) will announce its preferred route early this year

East West Rail protest signs in Spenser Road
ERTA said: “We do need an East-West Railway but ERTA's view, whilst pragmatic, is that east of Bedford via St John's is the right way to go.”

The meeting is in Bedford Quaker Meeting House, in Lansdowne Road, at 2pm.

