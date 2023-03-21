Bedford’s East West Rail route to be discussed at public meeting this Saturday

Mohammad Yasin MP will be guest speaker

The public are being invited to attend this Saturday’s (March 25) meeting about Bedford’s East West Rail route.

It’s being held by the English Regional Transport Association (ERTA) and MP Mohammad Yasin will be guest speaker.

East West Rail protest signs in Spenser Road

ERTA said: “We do need an East-West Railway but ERTA's view, whilst pragmatic, is that east of Bedford via St John's is the right way to go.”

