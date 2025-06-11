Bedford's Captain Tom Moore among notable figures added to Oxford Dictionary of National Biography

Captain Sir Tom has been named in the new edition of the Oxford Dictionary.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The National Biography is the national record of people who have shaped British history, worldwide, from prehistory to the year 2021.

As we all remember, Captain Sir Tom Moore was an army officer who – almost overnight – become a national celebrity and a symbol of the wartime spirit during the Covid pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He pledged to walk 100 lengths of his 50 metre-long garden in Marston Moretaine before his 100th birthday and donate 100% of the funds to the NHS.

Captain Sir Tom Moore in April 2020 when he pledged to walk 100 lengths of his 50 metre-long garden in Marston Moretaine before his 100th birthday for the NHS

And, amazingly, he ended up raising more than £35 million.

Sir Tom died in Bedford Hospital in February 2021 at the height of the second wave of the pandemic, having previously been admitted for pneumonia. Sadly his legacy was tarnished by his family’s subsequent management of the charity set up in his name, and in July 2023 the Captain Tom Foundation stopped accepting donations.

Other prominent figures from Bedfordshire mentioned in the National Biography include:

Sculptor Phillip King (1934–2021) who had a large studio at Clay Hall Farm in Dunstable

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Art historian and Tate Gallery director Sir Alan Bowness (1928-2021), who lived in Bedfordshire for a year as a child and attended Dunstable grammar school when his school was evacuated from London

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers?

You can now send it to us online via YourWorld

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers