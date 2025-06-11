Bedford's Captain Tom Moore among notable figures added to Oxford Dictionary of National Biography

By Clare Turner
Published 12th Jun 2025, 00:01 BST

Captain Sir Tom has been named in the new edition of the Oxford Dictionary.

The National Biography is the national record of people who have shaped British history, worldwide, from prehistory to the year 2021.

As we all remember, Captain Sir Tom Moore was an army officer who – almost overnight – become a national celebrity and a symbol of the wartime spirit during the Covid pandemic.

He pledged to walk 100 lengths of his 50 metre-long garden in Marston Moretaine before his 100th birthday and donate 100% of the funds to the NHS.

Captain Sir Tom Moore in April 2020 when he pledged to walk 100 lengths of his 50 metre-long garden in Marston Moretaine before his 100th birthday for the NHS
Captain Sir Tom Moore in April 2020 when he pledged to walk 100 lengths of his 50 metre-long garden in Marston Moretaine before his 100th birthday for the NHS

And, amazingly, he ended up raising more than £35 million.

Sir Tom died in Bedford Hospital in February 2021 at the height of the second wave of the pandemic, having previously been admitted for pneumonia. Sadly his legacy was tarnished by his family’s subsequent management of the charity set up in his name, and in July 2023 the Captain Tom Foundation stopped accepting donations.

A full list of new subjects is available from the dictionary here

Other prominent figures from Bedfordshire mentioned in the National Biography include:

Sculptor Phillip King (1934–2021) who had a large studio at Clay Hall Farm in Dunstable

Art historian and Tate Gallery director Sir Alan Bowness (1928-2021), who lived in Bedfordshire for a year as a child and attended Dunstable grammar school when his school was evacuated from London

News you can trust since 1845
