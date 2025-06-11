Bedford's Captain Tom Moore among notable figures added to Oxford Dictionary of National Biography
The National Biography is the national record of people who have shaped British history, worldwide, from prehistory to the year 2021.
As we all remember, Captain Sir Tom Moore was an army officer who – almost overnight – become a national celebrity and a symbol of the wartime spirit during the Covid pandemic.
He pledged to walk 100 lengths of his 50 metre-long garden in Marston Moretaine before his 100th birthday and donate 100% of the funds to the NHS.
And, amazingly, he ended up raising more than £35 million.
Sir Tom died in Bedford Hospital in February 2021 at the height of the second wave of the pandemic, having previously been admitted for pneumonia. Sadly his legacy was tarnished by his family’s subsequent management of the charity set up in his name, and in July 2023 the Captain Tom Foundation stopped accepting donations.
Other prominent figures from Bedfordshire mentioned in the National Biography include:
Sculptor Phillip King (1934–2021) who had a large studio at Clay Hall Farm in Dunstable
Art historian and Tate Gallery director Sir Alan Bowness (1928-2021), who lived in Bedfordshire for a year as a child and attended Dunstable grammar school when his school was evacuated from London
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.