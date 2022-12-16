Bedford's Butterfly Bridge to close for four months for renovations
Works will also include the grit blasting of the paint
Bedford’s Butterfly Bridge will be closed from January 9.
It’s part of a major investment including a more skid-resistant surface and will take up to four months to complete.
The bridge – which carries pedestrians and cyclists over the River Great Ouse between The Embankment and Longholme Island in Mill Meadows – will also be painted and cleaned.
Dave Hodgson, Bedford mayor, said, “These works mark further investment in The Embankment and Riverside and will be of huge benefit to residents and visitors alike.
“We have been in specific correspondence with the Longholme café to keep them aware of these developments.”
Bedford Borough Council has liaised with the Bedford River Users Group to avoid river events as far as possible.
