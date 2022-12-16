Bedford’s Butterfly Bridge will be closed from January 9.

It’s part of a major investment including a more skid-resistant surface and will take up to four months to complete.

Advertisement

The bridge – which carries pedestrians and cyclists over the River Great Ouse between The Embankment and Longholme Island in Mill Meadows – will also be painted and cleaned.

Butterfly Bridge

Dave Hodgson, Bedford mayor, said, “These works mark further investment in The Embankment and Riverside and will be of huge benefit to residents and visitors alike.

Advertisement

“We have been in specific correspondence with the Longholme café to keep them aware of these developments.”

Bedford Borough Council has liaised with the Bedford River Users Group to avoid river events as far as possible.

Advertisement

The diversion route