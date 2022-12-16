News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV

Bedford's Butterfly Bridge to close for four months for renovations

Works will also include the grit blasting of the paint

By Clare Turner
9 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Dec 2022, 12:10pm

Bedford’s Butterfly Bridge will be closed from January 9.

It’s part of a major investment including a more skid-resistant surface and will take up to four months to complete.

The bridge – which carries pedestrians and cyclists over the River Great Ouse between The Embankment and Longholme Island in Mill Meadows – will also be painted and cleaned.

Butterfly Bridge
Most Popular
Read More
Police step up patrols in Bedford's Prime Ministers following spike in drug use

Dave Hodgson, Bedford mayor, said, “These works mark further investment in The Embankment and Riverside and will be of huge benefit to residents and visitors alike.

“We have been in specific correspondence with the Longholme café to keep them aware of these developments.”

Bedford Borough Council has liaised with the Bedford River Users Group to avoid river events as far as possible.

The diversion route

Works will also include the grit blasting of the paint and the council will be consulting with the most immediate residents and businesses.

Bedford