Police step up patrols in Bedford's Prime Ministers following spike in drug use
Expect to see more officers on the beat
By Clare Turner
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Don’t be alarmed if you notice an increased police presence in Bedford’s Prime Ministers as officers deal with a spike in drug use and anti-social behaviour in the area.In a post on social media, police said: “Officers have been patrolling Stanley Street and the surrounding area speaking to members of the community and gathering information.”
The move follows reports from members of the public – if you have any more info, call police on 101 (or 999 in an emergency) or report it online
