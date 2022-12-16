News you can trust since 1845
Police step up patrols in Bedford's Prime Ministers following spike in drug use

By Clare Turner
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Don’t be alarmed if you notice an increased police presence in Bedford’s Prime Ministers as officers deal with a spike in drug use and anti-social behaviour in the area.In a post on social media, police said: “Officers have been patrolling Stanley Street and the surrounding area speaking to members of the community and gathering information.”

The move follows reports from members of the public – if you have any more info, call police on 101 (or 999 in an emergency) or report it online

