Bedford woman scoops life saving honour after helping rescue husband from brink of death

A Bedford woman could not have shown her love for her husband more dramatically than she did on Valentine's Day this year when she helped bring him back from the brink of death.

Christine Nixon and her husband Steve were at Emberton Country Park, Milton Keynes, when Steve collapsed with a heart attack.

Christine, with the help of park worker Samuel Flowers and another unidentified woman then fought a life and death battle by the side of the park’s lake to save Steve – and thankfully succeeded!

The scene of the dramatic incident: Emberton Country Park, Milton Keynes. Photo: Google Street View

Steve was taken to hospital where he went on to survive and all three have now been praised for playing a major role in his survival.

The lakeside drama took place on the morning of February 14 this year. Samuel was working in the park when he heard cries for help. He found Christine calling the emergency services with her husband lying unconscious on the ground.

He told her to remove her husband’s upper clothing, then began administering cardiac pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and at the same time talked the worried wife through how to administer it. He then left the scene to fetch a defibrillator and returned to administer two shocks.

Andrew Chapman, Secretary of the Royal Humane Society: “The rescuers in this incident undoubtedly played a major role in the survival of the victim”. Photo: UK LAW NEWS

In the meantime, the other woman had arrived and she and Christine continued to administer CPR while MK park worker Samuel went to the entrance of the park so he could direct the ambulance to the scene when it arrived.

They were not out of the woods yet, as further problems arose. The ambulance got stuck in mud and Samuel had to help push it out.

Christine, Samuel and the unidentified woman have all been praised by Andrew Chapman, Secretary of the Royal Humane Society.

“Time is of the essence in situations like this,” said Mr Chapman.

“The sooner CPR is started the better the chances are that it will succeed.