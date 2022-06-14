Are you a Bedford patient at The De Parys Group? Well, it's on the move

The De Parys Group in Bedford is looking to relocate FOUR of its practices.

De Parys Surgery, Pemberley Surgery, Goldington Road Surgery and same-day access appointments at Gilbert Hitchcock House will move to the Enhanced Services Centre, on the Bedford Health Village site, Kimbolton Road.

Church Lane Medical Centre and the new Biddenham facility – which will replace the current branch surgery in Bromham – will continue to deliver primary care services.

Pemberley Surgery

And the group is asking all registered patients to take part in a survey

It’s hoping for your views on topics like whether you walk or drive to your current practice and what impact any move will have on you.

The plans – subject to business case approval – will mean part of the Enhanced Services Centre being renovated.

According to a post on The De Parys Group site, it’s hoped the surgeries’ relocation will improve patients’ access to appointments as well as give staff the chance to work more flexibly.

Goldington Road Surgery

It’s also proposed the new facility will have accessible purpose-built appointment rooms.

Relocating to the Enhanced Service Centre will bring together primary, community, mental health, and secondary care (hospital and community care) on the same site, improving the way in which services work together to enable them to provide joined up care for patients, improving health outcomes. De Parys Group patients will also benefit from easy access to a range of health services already delivered from the Bedford Health Village site.

"The creation of the Primary Care Hub provides the opportunity for the integration of services improving care and convenience for patients and is key to ensuring patients have improved access to high-quality primary care services for years to come.”

De Parys Surgery

Dr Asma Ali, of The De Parys Group, said: "As we continue to develop the services we deliver to our patients, a purpose-built facility will enable us to provide increased access to appointments, with our growing team of clinicians, patients will have access to appointments with GP’s, nurses, physiotherapists, mental health link workers, clinical pharmacists and paramedics.

"Our ambition is to deliver joined-up services that positively impact on the health and well-being of our patients. Through the engagement currently underway we would like to understand the views of our patients so we can ensure all areas are considered as plans are developed.”

You can access the survey here – and you have until Wednesday, July 20.