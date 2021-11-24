Bedford teenager records her first album

Music lover Denna Ann Jomon has recorded her first album.

Called Once Me, the album was composed by music director Santosh Nambiar with the songs written by talented Denna.

The launch event was attended by a host of VIPs including Darren Jones MP, Martyn Day MP, Virendra Sharma MP and Deputy Mayor of London Rajesh Agarwal.

A keen performer, the teenager - who is an A-level student at Kimberley College in Stewartby - was also deputy head girl and music lead at Bedford Free School and has also taken part in CBBC's Got What It Takes?

Following the launch, the youngster was invited to the town hall by Eric Masih, the High Sheriff of Bedfordshire, Mohammad Yasin MP for Bedford and Kempston and Baldev Khinda, chairman of Bedford Indian Community.

And she has now been invited to visit Westminster.

The single was released on Saturday, November 13 and the video on YouTube already has over 70k views.