Bedford paramedic could scoop £1m jackpot in TV show Win Win this weekend

Bedford paramedic Phil Isone could be living on millionaire’s row if Lady Luck is with him on Saturday night.

Phil, 31, has the chance to become a millionaire when he competes in the final of ITV’s quiz show Win Win with People’s Postcode Lottery on Saturday night. (October 11)

The show, presented by Mel and Sue (Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins) launched at the beginning of September with Phil winning through to the final .

He will join 19 fellow contestants who have also made it to the final - either by trading a prize in studio, or by winning the spot from home - and on Saturday they will go head-to-head in a bid to win the £1m cash prize package.

Phil said meeting TV presenters Mel and Sue has been a blast

The total jackpot amounts to around £1.5million, the largest ever in TV history, and includes life-changing prizes, including a BMW car, two luxury holidays, a new kitchen, a tech bundle including 16 prizes and tickets to newly announced Take That tour including a meet-and-greet.

Phil, who also works as a tattoo artist, said he’d share the prize with his family if he won, pay off his parents’ mortgage, and ‘get a load of bath bombs’.

Phil used to have a YouTube channel reviewing bath bombs and still loves unwinding with a bath after work.

"If I made it to the final Millionaire’s Row, it’s all or nothing. I'd gamble, I wouldn't walk away wondering if I could have won it, " he said.

“I’d also love to win a dream trip to Japan, it’s literally number one on my travel bucket list or a new car that I can fit both my labradors in.

“Meeting and being able to see Mel and Sue every week has also been a blast. It’s actually been lovely to see that they have taken a genuine is us and our journey.”

The final episode of Win Win with People's Postcode Lottery will air at 7.35pm on ITV this Saturday.

