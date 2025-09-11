Bedford paramedic in with chance of scooping £1million in new ITV gameshow

Who wants to be a millionaire? Well the dream came a step closer for Bedford's Phil Isone who appeared on ITV’s new quiz show Win Win with People’s Postcode Lottery.

Paramedic Phil took part in the new game show presented by Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins, securing a spot on Millionaire’s Row with a chance of winning £1 million in the series final.

The new show launched on Saturday, with 40 studio contestants competing for one of three prizes by answering questions based on surveys of the public.

It's an interactive game show, so players at home can win the same prizes as contestants in the studio.

Phil has won through to the final where he has a chance to win £1million

Phil, 31, who is stationed in a rapid response car in Bedford town centre, said the experience has been incredible.

He said: “I was one of two top players who went head-to-head and had to answer the question, ‘what’s the most annoying thing a partner does in bed?’ The other contestant said pinching the duvet and I said snoring, which was the top answer.

"I actually won a trip to Australia to see the Ashes, but I don’t follow or play cricket so I gambled and won a place in the final with a chance to win £1million. The show will run for six series, so I am happy to sit on Millionaire’s Row and be in it for the long haul.

“It was fantastic but weird as I was actually on a call out during the week and attending to a patient along the Embankment when I was recognised by passers-by who patted me on the back and said well done. So people had obviously seen it and recognised me.

Phil Isone from Bedford, appeared on ITV's new game show Win, Win With People's Postcode Lottery

“Working with Mel and Sue was also lovely. They’re both as funny off camera as on it.”

Phil, who was born in the town and lives near Bedford Park, was selected as a contestant after applying to go on another quiz show.

He added: “It was a bit random. I has applied to go on a quiz show with Gordon Ramsay, but then lockdown happened and it was shelved. They said they would keep my details on file and I got a phone call about three or four months ago asking if I wanted to be involved in this new show.”

Phil used to have a YouTube channel reviewing bath bombs and still loves unwinding with a bath after work. And when he’s not on duty as a paramedic he works at a tattoo shop in Clapham.

He agrees it’s an odd combination of jobs but added: “I was always fascinated by art and painting and people used to ask me to design tattoos.

“I then learned how to apply tattoos myself and it went from there.”

Win Win with People’s Postcode Lottery airs again on Saturday, September 13, at 7.30pm on ITV1.

Prizes may include holidays, cars, experiences and one lucky player will win a guaranteed £1 million.

