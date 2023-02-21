Bedford museums to celebrate British Science Week with dry ice volcanoes and lasers

If you love a bit of science, technology, maths and engineering, you’re in luck as three museums have got together to celebrate British Science Week.

British Science Week takes place in March

The event’s theme is connections – with the activities celebrating the connections between the town centre museums and Bedford’s significant engineering heritage.

The activities – on Saturday, March 11 – include:

Electric circuit-making workshops – at The Higgins Bedford

Lasers, plasma ball and microscopes – at The Higgins Bedford

Dry ice volcanoes – at The Higgins Bedford

Meet and greet amazing animals – at the Panacea Museum

Making felt sushi models – at John Bunyan Museum