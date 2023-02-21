News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV

Bedford museums to celebrate British Science Week with dry ice volcanoes and lasers

They’ll be a whole host of free activities

By Clare Turner
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Feb 2023, 3:03pm

If you love a bit of science, technology, maths and engineering, you’re in luck as three museums have got together to celebrate British Science Week.

The Higgins Bedford, Panacea Museum and John Bunyan Museum will hosting a range of free family-friendly activities next month.

Read More
This rare house in Bedford's prestigious Park Avenue even has a secret garden
British Science Week takes place in March
Most Popular

The event’s theme is connections – with the activities celebrating the connections between the town centre museums and Bedford’s significant engineering heritage.

The activities – on Saturday, March 11 – include:

Electric circuit-making workshops – at The Higgins Bedford

Lasers, plasma ball and microscopes – at The Higgins Bedford

Dry ice volcanoes – at The Higgins Bedford

Meet and greet amazing animals – at the Panacea Museum

Making felt sushi models – at John Bunyan Museum

Visit here for more info about the plans for Science Week

The events are being supported by Bedford’s Town Centre Priority Fund – with support in kind from Bourns, Bedford Modern School, Bedfordshire Geology Group.

Higgins BedfordPanacea Museum