Bedford museums to celebrate British Science Week with dry ice volcanoes and lasers
They’ll be a whole host of free activities
If you love a bit of science, technology, maths and engineering, you’re in luck as three museums have got together to celebrate British Science Week.
The Higgins Bedford, Panacea Museum and John Bunyan Museum will hosting a range of free family-friendly activities next month.
The event’s theme is connections – with the activities celebrating the connections between the town centre museums and Bedford’s significant engineering heritage.
The activities – on Saturday, March 11 – include:
Electric circuit-making workshops – at The Higgins Bedford
Lasers, plasma ball and microscopes – at The Higgins Bedford
Dry ice volcanoes – at The Higgins Bedford
Meet and greet amazing animals – at the Panacea Museum
Making felt sushi models – at John Bunyan Museum
The events are being supported by Bedford’s Town Centre Priority Fund – with support in kind from Bourns, Bedford Modern School, Bedfordshire Geology Group.