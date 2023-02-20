This rare house in Bedford's prestigious Park Avenue even has a secret garden
It also boasts an original Victorian conservatory
Oooh… these properties don't come on to the market that often.
A four-bed semi-detached house in Park Avenue, it’s been owned by the same family for over 60 years.
The property was originally built in the 1890s and overlooks Bedford's gorgeous park.
It’s on the market with Michael Graham, Bedford, for offers in excess of £650,000 – you can view the house on Rightmove
There are plenty of opportunities for refurbishment here.
Unique things to note about this lovely house are:
The option to buy a separate studio measuring 29ft at the far end of Pemberley Avenue
A secret garden screened by a mature Yew hedge