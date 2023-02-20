This rare house in Bedford's prestigious Park Avenue even has a secret garden

It also boasts an original Victorian conservatory

Oooh… these properties don't come on to the market that often.

A four-bed semi-detached house in Park Avenue, it’s been owned by the same family for over 60 years.

The property was originally built in the 1890s and overlooks Bedford's gorgeous park.

It’s on the market with Michael Graham, Bedford, for offers in excess of £650,000 – you can view the house on Rightmove

There are plenty of opportunities for refurbishment here.

Unique things to note about this lovely house are:

An original Victorian conservatory with Edwardian mosaic tiled floor

The option to buy a separate studio measuring 29ft at the far end of Pemberley Avenue

A secret garden screened by a mature Yew hedge

Sitting room This room - measuring 16ft by 15ft - overlooks the rear garden and has recessed arches with display shelves either side of the fireplace

Dining room At the front of the house, this room - measuring 14ft 11in by 14ft 8in - also has recessed arches with display shelves and overlooks the park

Kitchen This room measures 14ft 3in by 10ft 3in

Galleried landing Complete with picture rails, the landing measures 17ft 2in by 11ft 3in