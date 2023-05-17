Bedford mum's fury as council install parking meter right outside her house

It will be up-and-running in July

A Bedford woman has blasted the council after it installed a new parking meter RIGHT OUTSIDE HER HOUSE.

Tracy Coles was appalled to see the ticket machine just inches from her home in Churchville Road with no consultation by Bedford Borough Council.

The offending parking meter in Churchville Road, Bedford

Advertisement

Advertisement

But she says the council told her even though it’s right next to her alleyway, the installation doesn’t require permission because it's on council property.

When we approached Bedford Borough Council for comment, a spokesperson explained the reason behind the decision to install the meter in Churchville Road – but not why it was so close to Tracy’s house.

They said: “It’s because residents in the area have requested that we install a controlled parking zone in Churchville Road and as part of this work, we install pay and display machines to enable visitors to pay to park.

“We have notified residents that they can apply for a residents’ parking permit so that they do not need to use the pay and display machine.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tracy said: “I understand the meter does have to go somewhere. But many of the streets further up Ampthill Road have the meters at the end of the street, up against people's side walls and out of sight of people’s view.

“It’s the only one down my street, I use my alleyway often in the summer. My young kids love to play outside, so this is a hazard right next to my wall.”

The 35-year-old added: “I feel it invades my kids’ privacy as you know what kids are like – they like to open curtains when people are outside.”

And she said she’s not the only annoyed homeowner in the street.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Many of the residents have asked me how I feel about it and said they wouldn't like it outside their house,” she admitted.

“I really am not a happy resident.”

The ticket machine isn’t even up-and-running yet as Tracy has been told it won’t be operational until July.