How safe is your street? Latest figures show 1,355 recorded crimes in Bedford - including bigamy

Search for crime in your area using our interactive table

By The Newsroom
Published 17th May 2023, 12:37 BST
Find out what crimes happened in your area

The latest crime figures for April show shoplifting and assaults are among the biggest issues facing police in Bedford.

There were 1,355 crimes recorded between March 29 and April 30 including 328 cases of assault – with 17 assaults on police.

In the town, there were 131 shoplifting offences.

Two kidnappings were reported while bigamy was recorded in Great Barford.

There were 68 incidents of malicious communication, 16 blackmail offences and 23 home burglaries, as well as three possession of firearm offences and 10 robberies.

Other recorded crimes include 47 cases of harassment and 10 controlling behaviour incidents.

Across the whole of Bedfordshire, there were more than 4,300 crimes reported last month, including over 400 shoplifting incidents and one case of modern-day slavery and a murder in Luton.

You can use our interactive table to search for your street and find out what happened near you.