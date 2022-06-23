Bedford mayor announces £2 million investment into roads, pavements and fuel poverty support

A further £2million is set to be invested in road resurfacing and repairs and to help people in fuel poverty as the cost of living crisis continues to bite.

According to Bedford mayor, Dave Hodgson, cash to expand the Climate Change Fund will include adding some schemes to help support residents in fuel poverty.

A council spokesman explained: “We are looking at schemes that will immediately help with energy bills, and will also reduce the whole borough’s long-term carbon emissions.”

Mayor Dave is said to be pleased that to bee expanding the Climate Change Fund.

However the details of the schemes are ‘still being worked on’, he added.

Mayor Dave said: “It’s fantastic that we have been able to invest even more into the Borough, thanks to the great work of the finance team.

“A further £2 million on roads and pavements mean that we bring even more of them up to a higher standard. Time and again residents tell me how important this issue is, and that is why it is one of our top priorities.

“I’m also really pleased that we are expanding the Climate Change Fund to include ways to help tackle rising fuel costs as well as the climate impact. This is especially important with all of us facing a cost of living crisis, which sadly may get worse over winter. We are providing support for people who need it the most.”