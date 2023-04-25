Bedford marathon runner smashes fundraising target for hospice that cared for both his parents

A Bedford runner who took to the streets for the London Marathon on Sunday to raise funds for the hospice that cared for both his parents has smashed his expected target.

Ally Satchwill, aged 29, raised money for national healthcare charity Sue Ryder, which runs Sue Ryder St John's Hospice in Moggerhanger.

He was running in memory of his mum and dad who were both cared for by the hospice at the end of their lives.

Ally after his Marathon run - photo Ian A Moseley

Ally said about the day: “London Marathon 2023. Wow! I genuinely have no words to describe the event, there really is nothing quite like it. The number of people on the route was incredible, a genuine wall of noise all the way around!

"A personal highlight for me was my support team who came to watch racing round to various locations. Their cheers and faces reminded me of the reason I was running – and they always made themselves heard too!

"The event obviously tinged with emotion – at times it reminded me just why I was running, and often when I was in my darkest moments; but it just focused me to keep pushing on! Mum and Dad – it was all for you.

"I know a marathon seems a challenge too far for a lot of people, but I can’t recommend it enough. It’s not about your finish time and trust me when I say this - it’s epic. Nothing comes close.

Ally with his brother and parents

"Thank you as ever to every single person who has given Sue Ryder in support. Me running the marathon is the easy part - the heroes work there and continue to provide the first-class care for all.

“The team at Sue Ryder were a fantastic support to both my parents, but also to my brother and I. Even years on since losing my mum and dad, the charity holds a special place in my heart and forever will,” Ally added.

If you’re inspired by Ally’s story, and would like to run the London Marathon for Sue Ryder in 2024, visit the Sue Ryder’s website to find out how to get involved.