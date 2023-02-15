Bedford Library to stay shut Thursday after "water damage"
The water leak happened on Monday night
By Clare Turner
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 15th Feb 2023, 4:29pm
Bedford Central Library will remain closed tomorrow (Thursday) due to extensive water damage.
As Bedford Today revealed yesterday, children’s half-term activities which were due to be held at the library will now move to the Harpur Suite, which will be open from 11am to 4pm.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bedford Borough Council said in a tweet: “We apologise for any inconvenience and are working to reopen Bedford Central Library as soon as it is safe to do so.”