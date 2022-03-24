A landlord has been fined £40,000 for ignoring a fire safety order to fix issues at an office block - including missing steps on a fire escape - which the fire service says could have led to serious injury or death.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service officers carried out an audit of Broadway House, Bedford, in June 2019 and found numerous problems including the poor state of repair of the external fire escape and fire-resisting doors, an inadequate fire alarm and fire exit signs.

It also said there was no evidence that the firefighting equipment, fire alarm and emergency lighting systems had been maintained - and said the Fire Risk Assessment had not been reviewed since December 2015.

Missing steps on the fire escape

Owner Mrs J Lusty and Mr D Lusty - the Responsible Person for fire safety matters - were given two months to fix the issues.

But while Mr Lusty said they would be addressed, a further inspection in October 2019 showed there hadn't been any significant improvement.

Officers went back in February 2020 and found action STILL hadn't been taken to fix the problems - and slapped the owner Mrs Lusty with an enforcement notice.

She was given three months to address the issues, but a follow-up inspection showed that whilst new firefighting equipment had been provided; all other actions detailed in the notice had not been addressed - and prosecution proceedings were started.

One of the fire doors

Mr D Lusty appeared at Luton Magistrates Court in January this year, charged with four offences of the Fire Safety Order.

They were:

> The Fire Risk Assessment had not been reviewed since December 2015 and as such did not assess the risks to which relevant persons were exposed to.

Broadway House

> The fire warning system was inadequate for the premises and as such persons within the building would not receive a timely warning should a fire occur.

> The external fire escape was in a poor state of repair with broken and missing treads that could result in injury to those having to use it.

> A number of fire doors were in a poor state of repair with broken and missing locks and gaps in the doors that would allow the passage of smoke and flames affecting the ability of the occupants to escape should a fire occur.

He pleaded guilty to all offences and sentencing took place on March 18.

The Magistrate stated that there was a history of non-compliance going back to 2015, adding that over the past few years fire safety has been headline news and that the failure to provide adequate fire safety measures was a serious offence.

A fine was imposed of £10,000 for each of the four offences, a total fine of £40,000. Full costs were awarded to BFRS equating to £10,525.

Chief Fire Officer, Andrew Hopkinson said “This prosecution sends out a clear message to landlords that if you do not comply with the required fire safety regulations then we are prepared to take enforcement action to keep people safe.

"This individual didn’t comply with the law and left their tenants at serious risk by affecting the ability of the occupants to safely escape should a fire occur. It is our role at Beds Fire to ensure that our communities are safe, we will look to provide support and advice where required, but if people are put at risk, then we will not hesitate in taking further action.