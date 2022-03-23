Inspectors praise Bedford school for giving pupils a "chance to shine" in glowing report

Inspectors have praised a Bedford school for it's excellent relationship between teachers and pupils.

Goldington Academy, in Haylands Way, recently changed from being a middle school and since then, pupils have praised leaders for keeping "the best things about the old school" - but making it even better.

Ofsted inspectors, who visited the school twice in February, said “leaders listen carefully to what they are told and make improvements as a result. Pupils have wonderful opportunities to contribute to their school and they are inspired by the wide range of high-quality clubs and societies they regularly attend."

Goldington Academy in Haylands Way

The report also said: "They are incredibly well prepared for their next steps."

It added: "Pupils have many subjects to choose from, so everyone gets a chance to shine. They know that leaders have very high expectations of what they can achieve."

However, inspectors were concerned about a small proportion of boys which they said "do not display the same positive attitudes to learning as most other pupils".

The report added: "As a result, their work is of a variable quality and they do not make the same progress as their peers. Leaders should work with teachers in order to develop a range of effective strategies to ensure they engage and motivate all pupils."

The school - which caters for 11 to 16 year olds - was rated 'good' for overall effectiveness, 'good' for quality of education, 'good' for behaviour and attitudes, 'outstanding' for personal development and 'outstanding' for leadership and management.

Inspectors carried out deep dives into English, mathematics, science, geography, modern foreign languages and art.