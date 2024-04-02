Bedford fashion boss awarded CBE in King’s honours 'humbled' over special ceremony for county’s recipients
A fashion boss from Bedford has been honoured at a special ceremony after being awarded a CBE.
Damian Hopkins, who was named in the King’s Birthday Honours list, was handed the award by the King’s representative in Bedfordshire, HM Lord-Lieutenant Susan Lousada, at a ceremony at Cranfield University.
Damian, CEO of PDS Radius Brands, was pleased to learn that uniforms worn by both the Lord Lieutenant and High Sheriff were made in the UK.
Damian said: “It was wonderful and very humbling to meet with other Bedfordshire honourees who have done amazing things for their communities. I’d like to thank my wife, my two daughters and my parents for all their support throughout and my career.
“I will use this honour to continue raising awareness for workers in the retail sector. The retail and fashion industry is a wonderful community of incredibly passionate, dedicated creative people and I feel blessed to be part of it.”