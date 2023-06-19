The founder and CEO of PDS Radius Brands was awarded the honour of Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE), in King Charles III’s inaugural Birthday Honours List at the weekend.

Damian Hopkins, from Bedford, was handed the award for services to the retail and fashion sector. His career spans over 25 years and his business was one of the early adopters of sustainable and ethical manufacturing processes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said: “I feel profoundly honoured, humbled and frankly blown away to be recognised with a CBE in The King’s Birthday Honours List. “

Pictured: Damian Hopkins

Damien explained that he sees his honour as recognition of the people, companies, factories and brands he has worked with across the world. His company works with big brands, like Ted Baker and Matalan, to help them design, produce and deliver their products.

As well as his own business ventures, Damian worked closely involved with the Retail Trust charity and launched its mentoring and ambassador programmes for people in retail and to raise awareness of the charity. He said: “The retail charity has been at the heart of the retail sector since 1832 and helps some of most vulnerable in the industry but also supports with education, mentoring, well-being and even offers retail workers amazing retirement estates throughout the country.”