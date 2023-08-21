Bedford drivers warned to expect overnight delays of up to 30 minutes on the A421 and A1

There are 11 road closures in all

Bedford's motorists will have 11 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And four of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A14, from 8pm to 6am until August 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A14 both directions, junction 16 to junction 21 – diversion route on behalf of Cambridgeshire County Council

• A1, from 9pm to 5am until August 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Buckden to Biggleswade – lane closures and roundabout ring management due to horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of Ringway

• A1, from 9pm to 5am until September 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, junction 10 to Black Cat roundabout – carriageway closure and lane closures for central reservation on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8pm to 6am until December 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to Marsh Leys interchange – carriageway closures and lane closures for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways

And a further seven closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A45, from 8pm August 21 to 5am August 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 southbound, Stanwick – lane closures for drainage works

• A1, from 9pm August 21 to 5am August 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Wyboston – lane closure for utility repair and maintenance works on behalf of BT

• A45, from 8pm August 22 to 6am August 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 northbound, Stanwick – lane closures due to maintenance work

• A1, from 9pm August 29 to 5am September 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound, Wyboston to Buckden – carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for carriageway reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways

• M1, from 10pm August 30 to 5am August 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13 – hard shoulder closure due to communications works on behalf of Ringway

• M1, from 10pm August 30 to 5am August 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12 – hard shoulder closure and lane closure due to communications works on behalf of Ringway