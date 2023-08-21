Disqualified Bedford driver high on nitrous oxide kills two pedestrians after mounting kerb on Bromham Road

He claimed there was a fault with the car’s power steering

A man has been jailed for killing two pedestrians in a high-speed crash in Bedford.

Jason Campbell, 34 – who was disqualified from driving and had been inhaling nitrous oxide – was driving an Audi S4 along Bromham Road towards Bedford when he suddenly veered across the road, at a speed of over 50mph, and into two pedestrians who were walking along the pavement in opposite directions to each other.

Jason Campbell, of Bunyan Road, Kempston, was sentenced to eight years and nine months

Advertisement

Advertisement

The vehicle then swerved across both lanes of Bromham Road and collided with traffic light posts and a brick wall next to the car park entrance of Bedford Sixth Form College.

John Manning, 66, of Ashburnham Road, Bedford, and Mark Varney, 65, of Kendal Gardens, Linslade, were both killed in the incident which occurred around 12.20pm on Saturday, October 31, 2020.

Campbell fled the scene but was detained by an off-duty police officer in the car park of the Sixth Form College. He claimed there was a fault with the power steering of the car and that it had locked up but an empty canister of nitrous oxide that he had discarded immediately after the collision was found nearby.

Enquiries showed there were no contributory vehicle defects and there was no evidence of emergency braking.

John Manning, of Ashburnham Road, Bedford, was killed in the incident in October 2020

Advertisement

Advertisement

During the sentencing, His Honour Judge Simon said he was satisfied that Campbell has been inhaling nitrous oxide.

Campbell, of Bunyan Road, Kempston, had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of death by dangerous driving and was sentenced on Friday (August 18) at Luton Crown Court to eight years and nine months.

He will also be disqualified from driving for three years on his release and an extended retest will be required.

In a statement issued after the collision, Mr Manning’s family said: “Our wonderful dad was a charitable and big-hearted man. He was a loving father, uncle, brother and friend, but mostly a very proud and doting grandpa.”

Mark Varney, of Linslade, was killed in the incident in October 2020

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Varney’s family said: “As a family, we are truly devastated to have him ripped from us like this, so suddenly and so tragically. Mark was a much-loved father, son, brother, and was soon to be a grandfather.”

Detective Constable Ben Amondsen from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collision Unit said: “Firstly my thoughts are with the loved ones of Mr Manning and Mr Varney, who have had to experience such tragic losses and I hope this sentencing can give them some sense of justice.