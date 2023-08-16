News you can trust since 1845
Jubilant police post thumbs-up picture after dismantling Bedford cannabis factory

It was in Fieldside
By Clare Turner
Published 16th Aug 2023, 11:44 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 11:52 BST
Yesterday's haul in Bedford (Picture: Bedford Community Policing Team)
Yesterday's haul in Bedford (Picture: Bedford Community Policing Team)

Just look at this impressive haul.

Bedfordshire Police dismantled a major cannabis factory at a property in Fieldside, Bedford, yesterday (Tuesday).

And in a post on social media, one cock-a-hoop copper was taking no prisoners (pardon the pun).

He said: “To our regular Facebook followers who repeatedly comment on our page about how cannabis should be legalised and that we should stop going after those involved in cannabis supply and do some real police work… well… we have today dismantled a cannabis factory after it was located by our response team colleagues.

"This will cause disruption to those involved in the supply of cannabis which involves exploitation and other criminality causing great harm to many communities.”

You can view the post here

To hammer the point home, earlier in the post he said the same statement – word-for-word – to any concerned residents who are worried about the cultivation and supply of cannabis as well as gang-related violence.