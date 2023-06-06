Hold ups should last between 10 minutes and half an hour

Drivers in and around Bedford will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A421, from 8pm to 5am until June 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, M1 junction 13 to A4280 Renhold junction – mobile lane closures for carriageway sweeping works on behalf of Ringway

• A1, from 9pm to 6am until July 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, junction 10 to Black Cat roundabout – carriageway closure and lane closures for central reservation on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8pm to 6am until December 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, M1 junction 13 to Marsh Leys interchange – carriageway closures and lane closures for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways

And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A421, from 8pm June 6 to 6am June 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, M1 junction 13 to Black Cat roundabout – exit and entry slip road closures, lane closures, diversion routes and mobile works for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways