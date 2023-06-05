This massive house in Bedford's Waterloo Road has a garden to die for
It’s on the market for a cool £1.1 million
By Clare Turner
Published 5th Jun 2023, 17:24 BST
Aaaahh… let’s see how the other half lives, shall we?
With loads of space, that’s how.
This beauty on Waterloo Road has SIX (yes, six) bedrooms, two bathrooms, a cellar, two reception rooms and two bathrooms.
But what really sets it apart from the rest is the rear garden. it has an original brick pathway, a walled area with borders and an open fronted brick storage barn. You can entertain and have privacy too.
The property is on the market with Michael Graham, Bedford – you can view the listing on Rightmove here
