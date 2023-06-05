News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down
Princess Eugenie gives birth to second child - shares picture and name
BA staff hit by cyber security breach with personal information hacked
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers
This six-bedroom house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Michael Graham, Bedford)This six-bedroom house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Michael Graham, Bedford)
This six-bedroom house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Michael Graham, Bedford)

This massive house in Bedford's Waterloo Road has a garden to die for

It’s on the market for a cool £1.1 million
By Clare Turner
Published 5th Jun 2023, 17:24 BST

Aaaahh… let’s see how the other half lives, shall we?

With loads of space, that’s how.

This beauty on Waterloo Road has SIX (yes, six) bedrooms, two bathrooms, a cellar, two reception rooms and two bathrooms.

But what really sets it apart from the rest is the rear garden. it has an original brick pathway, a walled area with borders and an open fronted brick storage barn. You can entertain and have privacy too.

The property is on the market with Michael Graham, Bedfordyou can view the listing on Rightmove here

This room has a marble fireplace with an18th century grate and quarry tiled hearth, and French doors with wing windows to the rear garden

1. Sitting room

This room has a marble fireplace with an18th century grate and quarry tiled hearth, and French doors with wing windows to the rear garden Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford

Photo Sales
The kitchen/breakfast room has exposed floorboards and an original sash window which overlooks the rear courtyard. It is fitted with a range of fitted oak fronted units with granite worksurfaces and an original dresser. It even has the original servants bell panel

2. Kitchen/breakfast room

The kitchen/breakfast room has exposed floorboards and an original sash window which overlooks the rear courtyard. It is fitted with a range of fitted oak fronted units with granite worksurfaces and an original dresser. It even has the original servants bell panel Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford

Photo Sales
The dining room has an original sash bay window overlooking Waterloo Road and character features including a marble and cast iron fireplace, exposed polished floorboards and a feature archway on the rear wall

3. Dining room

The dining room has an original sash bay window overlooking Waterloo Road and character features including a marble and cast iron fireplace, exposed polished floorboards and a feature archway on the rear wall Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford

Photo Sales
This bedroom is at the front of the house and measures 16ft 7in by 14ft 3in

4. Bedroom 2

This bedroom is at the front of the house and measures 16ft 7in by 14ft 3in Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:BedfordMichael GrahamRightmove