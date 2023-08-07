Bedford drivers warned to expect delays of up to half an hour on the A421 and A1

You could face waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour

Bedford's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A421, from 8pm to 5am until August 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to Black Cat roundabout – mobile lane closures due to horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of Ringway

• A1, from 9pm to 5am until August 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, junction 10 to Black Cat roundabout – carriageway closure and lane closures for central reservation on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8pm to 6am until December 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to Marsh Leys interchange – carriageway closures and lane closures for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways

And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A421, from 8pm August 8 to 5am August 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, A6 Elstow – lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways

• A14, from 8pm August 14 to 6am August 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A14 both directions, junction 16 to junction 21 – diversion route on behalf of Cambridgeshire County Council

• A421, from 8pm August 14 to 5am August 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound, Marsh Leys entry slip road lane – closure due to drainage works on behalf of Ringway