Bedford's motorists will have 14 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

You’ll be facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 8pm to 6am until July 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, Black Cat roundabout to Roxton – lane closures with switching due to inspection/survey works on behalf of Ringway

• A1, from 9am to 3.30pm until July 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Biggleswade north roundabout to Sandy roundabout – diversion route on behalf of National Grid Electricity Transmission Plc

• A1, from 9pm to 5am until July 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Buckden to Biggleswade – lane closures and roundabout ring management due to horticulture (cutting and planting) n behalf of Ringway

• A1, from 9pm to 5am until August 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, junction 10 to Black Cat roundabout – carriageway closure and lane closures for central reservation on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8pm to 6am until December 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to Marsh Leys interchange – carriageway closures and lane closures for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways

And a further nine closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A421, from 8pm July 24 to 5am July 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, Renhold to Marsh Leys – back-to-back lane closures due to horticulture (cutting and planting) n behalf of Ringway

• A421, from 8pm July 26 to 5am August 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to Black Cat roundabout – mobile lane closures due to horticulture (cutting and planting) n behalf of Ringway

• A421, from 8pm July 27 to 5am July 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, A6 Interchange – exit and entry slip road closures, lane closure and diversion routes for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways

• A1, from 8pm July 27 to 6am July 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound, Water End Interchange – exit and entry slip road closures, lane closure and diversion routes for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways

• A1, from 9pm July 27 to 5am July 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Eaton Socon to Wyboston – lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8pm July 28 to 6am July 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound, A603 Interchange – exit slip road closure, entry slip road closure, lane closure and diversion routes due to horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of Ringway

• A45, from 8pm July 31 to 6am August 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 northbound, Stanwick – lane closures due to maintenance work

• M1, from 10pm July 31 to 5am August 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13 – lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways