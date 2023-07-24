Police release CCTV image of man they want to speak to following sexual offences in Bedford's Foster Hill Road

Officers think he might have vital information

Do you recognise this man?

Bedfordshire Police are looking to speak to him and have released a CCTV image following a series of sexual offences in Bedford.

The force have received three reports and are treating the offences as linked.

Officers would like to speak to this man

On Saturday, June 24, a woman was walking her dog in Foster Hill Road at around 9pm, close to the entrance into Bedford Park, when a man indecently exposed himself.

A second report was received on Wednesday, July 5 from a teenager who said she was sexually assaulted in Foster Hill Road at around 12.55pm.

The third report came in on the same day after a woman was sexually assaulted on the same road.

Detective Inspector Victoria Willett, from Bedfordshire Police’s Public Protection Unit, said: “At this point in time, we believe all the incidents are linked.

“We are appealing to anyone who knows this individual to come forward. We would also encourage this person to come forward and talk to us at their earliest opportunity.

“We understand these incidents are concerning. Our team of officers are carrying out regular patrols in the area and our dedicated teams are progressing the investigation as quickly as we can.”

Anyone with information can report it online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Safespace.