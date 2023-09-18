Bedford drivers warned: Expect overnight delays of up to half an hour on A421

They’ll also be temporary road closures on the A1

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bedford's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Delays should last between 10 to 30 minutes

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A421, from 8pm to 6am until November 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, A603 to M1, junction 13 – lane closure for cutting and planting on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8pm to 6am until December 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to Marsh Leys interchange – carriageway closures and lane closures for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways

And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A1, from 9am September 26 to 3.30pm September 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Black Cat roundabout to Tempsford, junction – diversion route on behalf of Central Bedfordshire Council