Nominate someone in need and this Bedford business will clean their house for FREE

It’s open to anyone who cannot clean their home themselves due to illness, disability or circumstance

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After years of working in care, a Bedford businesswoman has opened a unique home cleaning franchise for residents needing a compassionate service.

And what’s more, Mercy Ikeji is offering a FREE house clean to one lucky winner.

Mercy Ikeji - the new owner of Merry Maids in Bedford

Advertisement

Advertisement

All you have to do is nominate someone in need who you think deserves the help.

Wanting to work for herself but not by herself, Mercy has opened the Merry Maids UK franchise under her company Dezionite Domiciliary Care.

She said: “I have always had a strong entrepreneurial spirit and passion for care. In my youth, I owned multiple businesses, including a cleaning business in my home country, which I started in 2010 and expanded before pursuing MBA studies in the UK.”

When Mercy saw the opportunity to open a Merry Maids business earlier this year, she knew it was the perfect opportunity for her.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She said: “In my years working in cleaning, I've always admired the professionalism of the Merry Maids brand, and I had eagerly awaited the opportunity to acquire and grow a Merry Maids franchise business.”

Merry Maids UK business owners like Mercy often encounter people in their communities who cannot clean their homes themselves due to dementia and other illnesses.

In these instances, they are recognisable and friendly faces and will take the time to check up on the people in their care.

And so, with that in mind – and to celebrate the grand opening of Mercy’s franchise on Friday (September 22) – she will clean for someone who cannot clean their home themselves due to illness, disability or circumstance FOR FREE.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you are or know someone who might benefit from a free and caring cleaning service, you can nominate them by submitting your interest via an online submission form. The lucky winner will be randomly selected during the grand opening. All runners-up will receive a one-time 10% discount on all services from Merry Maids Bedford.

For a free, no-obligation quotation or to book online visit shop.merrymaids.co.uk/ or call Mercy and her team on 03330 908681.

Merry Maids UK is a nationwide domestic cleaning franchise that provides residents across the UK with expert, hassle-free home cleaning and the time to do what matters most to them.