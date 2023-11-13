Bedford drivers warned: Expect overnight delays of up to 30 minutes on A421

The A1 is also affected

Drivers in and around Bedford will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A421, from 8pm to 6am until November 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 southbound, Cardington Cross roundabout exit slip road – lane closure for roundabout works on behalf of Bedford Borough Council

• A421, from 8pm to 6am until February 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to Marsh Leys interchange – carriageway closures and lane closures for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8pm to 6am until March 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, A603 to M1, junction 13 – lane closures due to cutting and planting works on behalf of Ringway

And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A1, from 9pm November 13 to 5am November 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, junction 10 to Brampton – lane closure for cutting and planting on behalf of National Highways

• M1, from 10pm November 15 to 5am November 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 12 to 13 – lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8pm November 20 to 5am November 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, Black Cat roundabout to Renhold – mobile works for sweeping of carriageway on behalf of Ringway