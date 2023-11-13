It’s been completely transformed but will The Bear faithful embrace the change?

The Bear on Bedford’s High Street is set to reopen this Wednesday (November 15) after a major £237,000 investment.

Inside, the pub has been completely transformed with new furniture, flooring, fixtures and fittings as well as two flat screen televisions and a pool table.

Outside, there’s a new beer garden seating up to 30 people.

The Bear opens on Wednesday (November 15)

Chelsea Jarvis – who has over five years’ experience in the hospitality industry, managing pubs – will be running things.

"The pub looks fantastic, and I can’t believe the transformation. I’m really excited to get behind the bar, meet all our customers and support our local community. We’ll be starting off by donations to get a defibrillator installed.

“Pubs are the hub of their community, and we can’t wait to be the hub of Bedford,” Chelsea said.

To celebrate, The Bear will host a jam night with musician Danny Barton, at 8pm on Wednesday. The weekend will also include a live set from DJ Watt on Friday, followed by a performance from Megapint? on Saturday.

The pub – which is part of Proper Pubs, a division of Admiral Taverns – will also host weekly quiz nights, jam nights and regular fundraising events.

To kick this off, the Also-Rans will plan on December 10 to raise money for a defibrillator.

The Bear is also exploring opportunities to support the military veteran community.