Pub in Bedford opens this weekend after six-figure refurbishment

Take a look around as The Anchor has its finishing touches

Here’s a little sneak peek of The Anchor as it nears completion.

The pub – in Goldington Road – is currently being refurbished but opens its door this Sunday (November 12) at 10am.

The following Friday – on November 17 – they’ll be a launch party with a casino.

And on Saturday, November 18 from noon, they’ll be a family launch day with a mobile farm, magician and face painting.

The six-figure facelift – inside and out – created six jobs.

