The new look AnchorThe new look Anchor
Pub in Bedford opens this weekend after six-figure refurbishment

Take a look around as The Anchor has its finishing touches
By Clare Turner
Published 6th Nov 2023, 12:30 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 12:30 GMT

Here’s a little sneak peek of The Anchor as it nears completion.

The pub – in Goldington Road – is currently being refurbished but opens its door this Sunday (November 12) at 10am.

The following Friday – on November 17 – they’ll be a launch party with a casino.

And on Saturday, November 18 from noon, they’ll be a family launch day with a mobile farm, magician and face painting.

The six-figure facelift – inside and out – created six jobs.

There will be a casino night at the launch party on November 17

There will be a casino night at the launch party on November 17

And on Saturday, November 18, there will be a family launch day

And on Saturday, November 18, there will be a family launch day

Looks like the outside is coming together

Looks like the outside is coming together

Let there be light

Let there be light

