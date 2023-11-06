Pub in Bedford opens this weekend after six-figure refurbishment
Take a look around as The Anchor has its finishing touches
By Clare Turner
Published 6th Nov 2023, 12:30 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 12:30 GMT
Here’s a little sneak peek of The Anchor as it nears completion.
The pub – in Goldington Road – is currently being refurbished but opens its door this Sunday (November 12) at 10am.
The following Friday – on November 17 – they’ll be a launch party with a casino.
And on Saturday, November 18 from noon, they’ll be a family launch day with a mobile farm, magician and face painting.
The six-figure facelift – inside and out – created six jobs.