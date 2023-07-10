There are 11 road closures in place

Drivers in and around Bedford will have 11 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A421, from 8.30pm to 5am until July 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to Renhold – mobile lane closure for sweeping of carriageway on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8pm to 5am until July 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to Water End interchange – exit and entry slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes for drainage on behalf of National Highways

• A1, from 9pm to 5am until July 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M both directions, junction 10 to Alconbury – mobile lane closures due to horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of Ringway

• A1, from 9am to 3pm until July 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Biggleswade north roundabout to Sandy roundabout – diversion route for works on behalf of National Grid Electricity Transmission Plc

• A1, from 9pm to 6am until July 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, junction 10 to Black Cat roundabout – carriageway closure and lane closures for central reservation on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8pm to 6am until December 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to Marsh Leys interchange – carriageway closures and lane closures for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways

And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A1, from 9pm July 12 to 5am July 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Wyboston – carriageway closure between northbound, exit and northbound, entry slip roads, lane closure and diversion route for carriageway reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways

• A1, from 8pm July 17 to 6am July 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, Black Cat roundabout to Roxton – lane closures with switching due to inspection/survey works on behalf of Ringway

• M1, from 10pm July 17 to 5am July 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13 – hard shoulder closure and lane closure due to communications works on behalf of Ringway

• M1, from 10pm July 20 to 5am July 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13 – hard shoulder closure for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways

