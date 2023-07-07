A teenager and a woman have been sexually assaulted on the same Bedford road.

On Wednesday (July 5) police received reports that a teenager had been sexually assaulted in Foster Hill Road at around 12.55pm.

Later that day they received a second report that a woman had also been sexually assaulted on the same road.

File picture of the front of a Bedfordshire Police car. PIC: Jane Russell

Police are now carrying out high visibility patrols in the area – and are calling on witnesses to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Amy Hawkes, from Bedfordshire Police’s specialist Rape and Serious Sexual Offences (RASSO) team, said: “We believe these two incidents are connected and we are doing everything we can to locate the person responsible.

“We understand incidents like these are distressing to the victims, but also to our wider community, and you will see an increased presence of officers in the area conducting high visibility patrols.

“Our team of officers are working closely to support the victims, whilst continuing to progress enquiries to identify the man involved.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in this area, either on foot or travelling in a vehicle who may have had access to a dash camera that may have captured something to assist us, to get in touch as this could support our investigation.”

A dedicated team of officers is investigating. Anyone with information call call 101 or report online quoting Operation Safe Space.