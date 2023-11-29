Bedford drivers told to expect overnight delays on the M1 throughout December

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bedford drivers are being advised to plan their journeys and allow extra time as there’ll be the overnight closures on the M1 throughout December.

It’s so National Highways can install CCTV on the stretch of carriageway, ahead of safety work due to start early next year.

Expect overnight delays on the M1

Advertisement

Advertisement

It will begin with a southbound closure of the M1 between junction 13 (Bedford/Milton Keynes South) and junction 11a (Chalton Interchange/Dunstable North/Houghton Regis), from Tuesday (December 5) from 10pm until 5am the following day. This will then be repeated each weeknight (between 10pm and 5am) for four nights until 5am on Saturday, December 10.

A lane will also be closed on the westbound carriageway during the same period. Drivers travelling southbound are advised to give themselves an extra 45 minutes to complete their journeys.